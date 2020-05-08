`Those bringing supplies may have carried infection to jail'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that those supplying vegetables and milk at the Arthur Road Jail here might have been carriers of coronavirus, leading to several inmates contracting the infection. 77 inmates and 26 policemen posted at the prison have tested positive for virus, Deshmukh had said on Thursday.

All of them have been quarantined. The Maharashtra government locked down eight prisons in the state including Arthur Road jail last month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The jail was already locked down. So those supplying vegetables and milk may have carried the disease there," Home Minister Deshmukh told PTI over phone. The minister also said that no fresh coronavirus cases was reported from the prison on Friday.