LG discusses action plan for revival of economic activities in J-K post lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday discussed with officials the strategy to ensure revival of construction and other economic activities in the Union Territory after the coronavirus-forced lockdown ends. He called for ensuring availability of men and material by devising intuitive, innovative, and effective micro planning strategies in wake of the extraordinary situation.

As part of the proactive approach, the Lt Governor directed officers to do an objective assessment of the situation and plan accordingly for ensuring the revival of economic activity. While taking stock of the current situation of labourers being brought back to Jammu and Kashmir, the L-G called for providing all facilities to ensure their smooth transit to their native places. Murmu further directed officers to prepare a skill-set database of the incoming local labourers so that their re-employment avenues can be facilitated in the Union Territory itself. The Lt Governor directed officers of Housing and Urban Development Department and Jal Shakti Department to work in tandem and ensure continuous water supply. Deliberations were also held on various important issues including availability and smooth transport of essential commodities, ensuring testing of all incoming locals stranded elsewhere and disbursement of relief packages among the beneficiaries, an official spokesperson said.