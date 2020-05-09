5 BMP jawans test COVID-19 positive, contact tracing being done
Five more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar on Friday, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-05-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 05:33 IST
Five more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar on Friday, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary. "All the 5 new COVID-19 cases are BMP (Bihar Military Police) jawans and all of them were reported in Patna. Contact tracing is being done," said Kumar.
With this, the total positive cases in the state stand at 579. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, of which 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated and 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. (ANI)
