8 held for illegally transporting liquor in AP, 110 bottles of liquor seized

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday arrested eight people and seized 110 bottles of liquor from their possession. They were arrested while illegally transporting the liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. "The Police in Krishna district have arrested eight people and seized 110 bottles of liquor from their possession. The liquor bottles were illegally being transported from Telangana and brought to the state," said Nandigama rural CI Satish.

The arrests were made after the Krishna district police held raids at check posts following the order of Krishna district SP Raveendranath and DSP GV Ramanamurty. Acting on the orders, Nandigama rural CI Satish and SI Hariprasad set up check posts along Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border at Veerulapadu Mandal.

While warning the people who illegally transport liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Satish said that the reason behind this is the difference between liquor prices in both the states. "To prevent the illegal supply of liquor into the state, check posts have been set up at Peddavaram, Jayamti palle, Konatala palle etc villages," he added. (ANI)