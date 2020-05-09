Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt allows increase in working hours in factories with payment of overtime

Considering the representations of certain industries and industry associations, the Odisha Government on Friday has decided to provide relaxation for industries and commercial activities and approved the 12 hours shift instead of 8 hours shift with Payment of Overtime for the period of three months during the lockdown.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 06:46 IST
Odisha govt allows increase in working hours in factories with payment of overtime
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the representations of certain industries and industry associations, the Odisha Government on Friday has decided to provide relaxation for industries and commercial activities and approved the 12 hours shift instead of 8 hours shift with Payment of Overtime for the period of three months during the lockdown. As per the official notification issued by the State's labour and ESI Department, "This relaxation will not be applicable to areas declared as hotspots and containment zonas in different cities of the state. The commercial activities and businesses can start functioning from April 20 but with the due procedure of safety and social distancing."

"No adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 12 hours in any day and 72 hours in any week, the periods of work of adult workers in a factory each day shall be so fixed that no period shall exceed 6 hours and that no worker shall work for more than 6 hours before he has had an interval for rest of at least half an hour, the total spread over shall not exceed 13 hours." the notification read. "No female workers shall be allowed or required to work in a factory between 7 pm to 6 am unless specifically permitted by the Government in this regard," it read.

It further read, "Additional four hours of overtime wages per day shall be paid as prescribed under Section 59 of Factories Act subject to an overtime limit of 24 hours per week and Other guidelines under COVID-19 will be observed scrupulously." (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 p...

Sachin Tendulkar remembers 'special stint' with Yorkshire club

Reminiscing his old days, former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that it was his stint with the county club Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him in better understanding the English conditions. The sti...

Lil Man comes up big in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group C

Justin Lil Man Barone became the first player to complete a perfect run through his group in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, going 3-0 on Friday to top Group C and earn a quarterfinal berth. In Group A and Group B action the previous two days, the ...

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020