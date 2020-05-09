14 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 284
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, taking the total positive coronavirus cases in the state to 284, said the State Government on Saturday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:38 IST
14 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha, taking the total positive coronavirus cases in the state to 284, said the State Government on Saturday. The fresh cases have been reported from Ganjam, Bhadrak and Sundergarh.
Among the 14 fresh cases, Ganjam has reported the highest number of cases at 12. At present, there are 219 active cases while so far two people have succumbed to the infection.
According to a bulletin, Ganjam has so far reported the maximum number of cases at 83, followed by Jajpur at 55 and Khurdha at 50. While, Baleswar has reported 27 cases, Bhadrak 25 and Kendrapara 8.
A total of 63 people have recovered from the virus in the state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Ganjam
- Sundergarh
- Kendrapara
- Jajpur
ALSO READ
Bengal migrant labourers quarantined after trekking 500km from Odisha
Lightning kills three in Odisha
Railways transport camel milk from Rajasthan to Odisha for autistic kid with food allergy
Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 94
Odisha govt starts intense contact tracing in COVID-19 hotspots in 3 districts