43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

"43 new corona cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. 26 of them are Gujarat returnees and 1 is Karnataka returnee," state health department stated. "In the last 24 hours, 8,388 samples are tested in the state. 43 of them are detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases increased to 1,930. Of them, 999 persons are active cases. Death toll in the state stood at 44," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of the country has reached 59,662 with 1,981 deaths.