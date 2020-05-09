Left Menu
Bharmal appointed dean of Mumbai's civic-run Tilak hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:02 IST
The Maharashtra government has appointed Ramesh Bharmal as the director and dean of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital at Sion in Mumbai, which was in the eye of a storm after a video showing COVID-19 patients being treated next to the bodies of victims there had gone viral. In the wake of the viral video, Pramod Ingle had been transferred from the post of the hospital dean and the additional charge had been given to Mohan Joshi.

As per the government order issued on May 5, Joshi who will now be the dean of civic-run Nair hospital. Prajakta Lavangare will work as an overall coordinator of both the hospitals, it said.

Bharmal was previously the dean of Nair hospital..

