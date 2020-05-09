Minor gas leak in LPG container of goods train at Bhopal

Minor gas leak in LPG container of goods train at BhopalPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:49 IST
Gas leak was detected on a goods train transporting LPG on Saturday at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a Railways official said. He said the leakage was minor and controlled immediately.
The train was headed towards Bakania, where bottling plant of an oil company is located, about 20 kms away from the railway station near Bairagarh. "The leakage was reported in the LPG container of a goods train at around 11.30 am at the Bhopal railway station.
The goods train of Konkan Railway was going to Bakania near Bhopal. The leakage was immediately controlled," said a PRO of the Railways..
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- Railways
- Bakania
- Madhya Pradesh
- Konkan Railway
- Bairagarh
ALSO READ
Lockdown: Students distribute sanitary pads to needy in Bhopal
Railways transport camel milk from Rajasthan to Odisha for autistic kid with food allergy
Railway pharmacist in Ghaziabad, on leave since Apr 15 and residing in COVID-19 hotspot, tests positive for coronavirus: Northern Railways.
MP: 67-year-old diabetic doctor dies of COVID-19 in Bhopal
Fire at timber godown in Bhopal