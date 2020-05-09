Migrants in Rajkot pay train fare to return home in UP

Migrants in Rajkot pay train fare to return home in UPPTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:13 IST
Migrant workers returning from Rajkot to Ballia on a special train on Saturday claimed that Gujarat Police charged them Rs 725 fare. Authorities here, however, said they had no information about it. The train carrying 1,170 migrant workers from parts of UP reached Ballia in the morning, following which they were screened and provided food packets, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said.
"The migrants were then sent to their states. As many as 420 are from Ballia, while rest of them are from Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Kushingar, Etawah and other districts," he said. Some passengers claimed that they had to pay Rs 725 train fare to Gujarat Police, the district magistrate said, adding that he had no information on this.PTI CORR NAV DPB DPB
- READ MORE ON:
- Ballia
- Gujarat Police
- Rajkot
- UP
- Etawah
- Maharajganj
- Hardoi
- Fatehpur
- Prayagraj
ALSO READ
Philippines' Duterte threatens martial law if communist rebels disrupt aid
Pradhan calls upon officials to speed up delivery of free cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries
Shopping behaviour: Japanese mayor's social distancing remarks upset women
'Little Fires Everywhere' showrunner up for season two
WADA wants answers after banned Sun's 'Olympic training call-up'