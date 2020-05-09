Left Menu
KMC forms special committee to contain COVID-19 spread in city

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:20 IST
A special committee has been formed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for containing the spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the city, a member of the panel said. Chairperson, caretaker board of administrators of the civic body and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, former deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, four community medicine experts and KMC health officials are members of the newly formed committee.

The panel was formed after Hakim assumed charge as chairperson of the caretaker board of administrators (BOA) of the KMC on Friday. The state government appointed the board since elections could not be held to the KMC owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the BOA to act as the KMC's caretaker board for a month.

Ghosh told PTI on Saturday, "We will sit every afternoon to take stock of the situation and decide accordingly. "Apart from containment zones, we will review the situation in other areas of the city as well. There should not be any laxity in any zone, be it a containment zone, red zone or an orange zone. The KMC will not lower its guard in any of these areas and strict monitoring will be done everywhere," he said.

A KMC official said, several containment zones are located in boroughs 1-9 and borough number 15, located across vast swathes in north, central and south-western parts of the city. However, he did not spell out the exact number of containment areas.

"The number of such zones is changing every day. The Kolkata Police, health department, and the KMC are revising the figures on a regular basis. There are multiple containment zones in the 10 boroughs," the official said. House-to-house surveys are being done by health officials in coordination with the police and the KMC in the containment areas while in other pockets Anganwadi workers are also at work, he said.

It is being done to track an infected person and ensure that he gets proper treatment. The Municipal Affairs minister had earlier asked people not to move from one locality to another to avoid community transmission of the deadly virus.

