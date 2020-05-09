Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction work for Kanpur Metro resumes

Following orders of the state government regarding relaxation in coronavirus induced lockdown, the construction work for Kanpur Metro Project has resumed, said Jaidi, Kanpur Joint Metro Manager on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:29 IST
Construction work for Kanpur Metro resumes
Workers doing work at the Kanpur Metro project site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following orders of the state government regarding relaxation in coronavirus induced lockdown, the construction work for Kanpur Metro Project has resumed, said Jaidi, Kanpur Joint Metro Manager on Saturday. "For now work has started only inside our barricaded casting yard. We have disinfected the entire area before resuming the work. We have also disinfected the labour camps. All precautions are being taken," Jaidi told ANI.

"We have also conducted health check-ups of labourers with the help of doctors. We have provided them hand sanitisers and masks. We are making them aware of safety guidelines. We are following all the safety measures," he added. Workers were seen doing work at the project site.

The work has resumed after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed a range of economic activities to begin in an effort to ease the lives of people. The relaxation is allowed depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in an area. One of the activities that have been allowed to resume even in the Red zones, where coronavirus cases are high, is construction. However, the relaxation comes with a rider.

"In urban areas construction activities have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects," the order read. The countrywide lockdown to curb COVID-19, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17 with some relaxation. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Holidays posts Rs 161.51 cr loss in Q4

Mahindra Holidays Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.35 crore in the same period a ye...

There is confusion within govt on COVID-19 situation; how will India fight pandemic if officials speak in different voices: Congress leader.

There is confusion within govt on COVID-19 situation how will India fight pandemic if officials speak in different voices Congress leader....

Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today

Air Indias first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. The screening of passengers is underway.Air Indias first evacuation flight from London taking off for Mumbai today at 1200. The flight is 100 booked Shubh Y...

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020