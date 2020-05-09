Construction work for Kanpur Metro resumes

Following orders of the state government regarding relaxation in coronavirus induced lockdown, the construction work for Kanpur Metro Project has resumed, said Jaidi, Kanpur Joint Metro Manager on Saturday. "For now work has started only inside our barricaded casting yard. We have disinfected the entire area before resuming the work. We have also disinfected the labour camps. All precautions are being taken," Jaidi told ANI.

"We have also conducted health check-ups of labourers with the help of doctors. We have provided them hand sanitisers and masks. We are making them aware of safety guidelines. We are following all the safety measures," he added. Workers were seen doing work at the project site.

The work has resumed after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed a range of economic activities to begin in an effort to ease the lives of people. The relaxation is allowed depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in an area. One of the activities that have been allowed to resume even in the Red zones, where coronavirus cases are high, is construction. However, the relaxation comes with a rider.

"In urban areas construction activities have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects," the order read. The countrywide lockdown to curb COVID-19, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17 with some relaxation. (ANI)