PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:19 IST
Coronavirus: Delhi Sikh body announces life insurance cover for staff providing relief services

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday announced an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for its employees in the forefront of the coronavirus fight in case of death due to the disease. As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the DSGMC has been providing free food to the lockdown-hit homeless people and shelter to health workers in its gurudwaras.

It will now provide an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each to its 2,500 frontline workers who are providing free community meals, and sanitation and transport-related services across the national capital, its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Staff members of the DSGMC-managed gurudwaras have been distributing food and relief material in JJ colonies, labour camps, shelter homes, etc., as a result of which there is a risk of them contracting the novel coronavirus, Sirsa said.

The life insurance scheme will include sanitation staff, cooks preparing langar, religious preachers, security staff and other frontline workers tasked with distributing food. "We salute the efforts of our frontline workers to provide services to mankind at the ground level amid the coronavirus threat,” he said.

The DSGMC has been taking care of accommodation and food requirements of around 200 doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffers involved in treating COVID-19 patients..

