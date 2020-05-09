Bengaluru MLA adopts elephant, tigress

M Krishnappa, MLA, Bangalore South Constituency, on Saturday adopted an elephant and a tigress at the Bannerghatta Biological Park here in a bid to support ex-situ conservation of animals. "Sri M Krishnappa, MLA, Bangalore South Constituency visited Bannerghatta Biological Park to support our efforts in ex-situ conservation. He has appreciated efforts of animal keepers, staff and Assistant Director (VS). He adopted elephant Nisargha, aged about 17 years and tigress Hima, aged about one and a half years for Rs 2,75,000," said a press release issued by the executive director, Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Besides the MLA, several other donors have come forward and adopted animals. The list includes T Narayana and Lalitha, BBMP Corporator, Gottigere, adopted tiger Rajendra for Rs 1 lakh; MC Raju, Ex- chairman, Jigani, adopted tiger Gokul for Rs 1 lakh; M Jayaram, Chunchughatta, Bangalore adopted leopard Lokesh for 35,000; M Subramani Chunchughatta, Bangalore adopted leopard - Ashoka for Rs 35,000; Sardar Sheryar Khan adopted tiger Sanjay for 6 months by paying Rs 50,000; K Somshekar, Anjanapur, adopted a zebra by paying Rs 50,000.

"We are grateful to these donors for joining hands to support ex-situ conservation at Bannerghatta Biological Park and for 'Speaking for those without a Voice'", the release added. (ANI)