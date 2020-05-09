Major train accident averted on Urali-Loni route

The locomotive pilot driving the freight train on Friday averted a major accident at the Urali and Loni stations railway lines. The driver applied the emergency brakes after spotting around 20 people, including women sitting on a track, and some of them even walking with their luggage on the tracks.

While appying the brakes, the loco pilot of the train honked the horn as soon as he noticed the group of people infringing the rail tracks. The incident was immediately reported to the Control Office of the Railways at 7 pm yesterday.

This comes just a day after at least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.(ANI)