One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya, total 13

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:02 IST
One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya, total 13

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Of the total 13 COVID-19 cases, only two are active including the fresh case.

"Unfortunately we have another positive case in Shillong. Its a person working in the same house. As a precaution health department was retesting all the primary contacts and in the process, we found this positive case. The person is safe and healthy and showing no symptoms," the chief minister tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday was an employee at the home of Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, the first coronavirus positive person in the state.

He said she is among the 181 primary contacts identified and duly followed up by health authorities in the state. He said the person had tested negative twice in the past.

Meghalaya has reported 13 cases till date with one casualty. Ten persons have recovered from COVID-19. Dr Sailo tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13 and died two days later.

Eight family members of Dr Sailo and two of his domestic help have also contracted the viral infection. Days later, a 42-year-old woman, a family friend also tested positive for COVID-19 and is now recovering at the COVID-19 hospital here.

