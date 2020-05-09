Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 794

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has reached 794, said the state Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:06 IST
Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 794
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has reached 794, said the state Health Department. Out of the total number, 386 are discharged and 30 patients have passed away. The total number of active cases now in Karnataka is 377.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases. Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoys in Gulf nations assure expats of more repatriation flights

As India began to evacuate its stranded citizens from the Gulf nations due to COVID-19 linked travel restrictions, the countrys envoys have assured the worried expatriates that there would be more flights in the coming days for people with ...

Just received proposal for running 8 trains to West Bengal from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to ferry stranded people: Railways.

Just received proposal for running 8 trains to West Bengal from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to ferry stranded people Railways....

Mizoram seeks Centre's help to bring back stranded Mizos from abroad

The Mizoram government on Saturday sought the Centres assistance to bring back the people of the state, who are stranded abroad, an official said. Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan du...

Mango farmers in K'taka's Gadag stare at losses amid lockdown

It is the month of April, and the season of mangoes is very much here. However, the mango farmers of Gadag are suffering huge losses amid the coronavirus lockdown due to the absence of transportation facilities along with several other issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020