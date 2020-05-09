44-yr-old woman arrested for selling e-cigarettes to minors in Delhi

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling e-cigarettes to minors in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Pooja Sawhney, a resident of Rajouri Garden area of the city. She is from an affluent family, they said. "Police received a complainant that a woman was supplying e-cigarettes and other psychotropic substances to minors. We learnt that the accused would come to deliver the same in the Mukherjee Nagar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. A trap was laid and the woman was caught red-handed while delivering the banned product on Friday, the police said. During investigation, it was found that the woman operated a cartel and used to target minors from well-off families as they can easily bear the high cost of the products, they said. She had formed groups on social media and accepted orders from there. The whole process of placing orders and payment was carried out online, a senior police officer said. The accused has four pan shops in Delhi-NCR. Three nicotine salts, two nords, four julu pods, a huge quantity of tobacco, wrappers and charcoal used in Hukka were seized from her, the officer said

The woman was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the police added.