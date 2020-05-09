Arunachal levies 25 per cent cess on liquor

Arunachal Pradesh has decided to levy 25 per cent cess on liquor from Saturday, an official said. The additional levy would garner Rs 70 crore per month to the state exchequer, Tax and Excise Secretary Anirudh S Singh said.

"All collectors of excise shall issue transport permits for the movement of goods from wholesale vends to retail outlets only after the realisation of the 25 per cent cess," a state government order said. The cess is applicable on Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFLs), beer, imported alcoholic beverages and wine.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation of all government schools in the state till May 31, officials said. A 31-year-old person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, who was discharged from hospital on April 17 after complete recovery.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, a total of 1,354 samples were tested for coronavirus till Friday night, of which, 1,017 were found to be negative. The results of the 337 samples are awaited.