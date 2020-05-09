Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab ministers walk out of meeting with senior officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:51 IST
Punjab ministers walk out of meeting with senior officials

Punjab ministers on Saturday walked out of a pre-cabinet meeting on the excise policy with senior state officials over an ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of the chief secretary with one of their colleagues. The development led to the deferment of the cabinet meeting which was scheduled for Saturday. Now, it will be held on Monday.

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh had allegedly misbehaved with Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Several ministers objected to the 'unacceptable behaviour', a minister said.

Upset over it, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Channi walked out of the meeting. Later, all ministers left, claimed the minister.

The Punjab cabinet was to discuss a revision in the excise policy after poor response from contractors on the opening of liquor vends in the state. Later, a government release said the cabinet meeting will take place on Monday.

The statement said the ministers of the state government met officials of the Department of Excise and Taxation to deliberate upon suggested changes in the excise policy for 2020-21. “The discussions were inconclusive. Accordingly, the chief minister asked them to complete their deliberations over the weekend and convey their views in the meeting of the Council of Ministers to be held now on Monday,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said the ministers' reaction was similar to a judge walking out of a court after an argument with an advocate. He attacked the ministers, saying they should also resign for “their incompetent behavior”.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, the coordination between the ministers and bureaucrats should be strong. The ministers walking out of the pre-cabinet meeting should resign for their incompetent behavior as many others capable of handling work pressure are ready to replace them,” the Ludhiana MP tweeted..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Raina, Irfan

Sidelined Suresh Raina and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for national team. I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or t...

COVID-19: Khattar says Haryana 'in touch with investors' looking to pull out of China

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that nearly 1,000 investors want to take their investments out of China and explore other destinations and said the state has got into touch with some of them. The Haryana gover...

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020