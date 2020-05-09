COVID-19: Two more cases detected in Himachal Pradesh; total now 53

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 53, a senior health official said. The fresh cases are from Hamirpur and Kangra districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Of total 686 samples tested on Saturday at five laboratories of the state, two tested positive, 575 negative while the reports of the rest are awaited, he added. Earlier in the day, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said a person tested positive at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.

The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 11 – three each in Chamba and Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla districts. While 35 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.