82 held, 356 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida Police

Eighty-two people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 356 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Saturday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue, prohibiting normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi.

"Ten FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violations and 82 people arrested. A total of 881 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 356 of them, while another two were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Nearly 5,400 people have been arrested till Saturday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI. The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned.

As of Saturday, 216 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district including two deaths, while 121 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS CK.