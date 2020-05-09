Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 5,000 quarantine facilities ready in Thiruvananthapuram, says District Collector

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday said that more than 5,000 institutional quarantine facilities have been arranged in the district for foreign returnees and people coming from red-zone areas of other states.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:53 IST
More than 5,000 quarantine facilities ready in Thiruvananthapuram, says District Collector
An institutional quarantine centre in the state capital.. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday said that more than 5,000 institutional quarantine facilities have been arranged in the district for foreign returnees and people coming from red-zone areas of other states. "All the people who are coming from abroad and red zone areas from other states will be put in institutional quarantine. We have identified more than 5,000 accommodations with a single room and bathroom to be used as quarantine facilities," said the District Collector while speaking to the media.

"They would be kept in quarantine for a period of 14 days. We are also planning to do a COVID-19 swab test after seven days. People belonging to our district would be quarantined in our district. Categorisation would be done on the basis of taluks and they would be moved into institutional quarantines based on the taluks." Gopalakrishnan further said that each institutional quarantine centre has a management committee. A police officer, village officer and concerned local authorities would be there for issue management of people at the centres.

"In order to manage the issues locally, we have this committee and they will manage the entire institutional quarantine centres. We also have Institutional Commanders in every taluk who will be managing issues overall," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 5-0, who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dis...

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Venezuelas military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a ...

Woman gives birth hours after landing in Kozhikode on repatriation flight from Riyadh

For Reena Thomson, it was a risky journey to fly home all the way from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to Kozhikode as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Thanks to the doctors and health care workers who took care of her, within ho...

Jharkhand: 2 more test Covid-19 positive; total cases now 156

Two more persons on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 156 in Jharkhand. According to the COVID-19 bulletin, the two new cases were detected in Dhanbad district.There are now 75 active cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020