More than 5,000 quarantine facilities ready in Thiruvananthapuram, says District Collector

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday said that more than 5,000 institutional quarantine facilities have been arranged in the district for foreign returnees and people coming from red-zone areas of other states. "All the people who are coming from abroad and red zone areas from other states will be put in institutional quarantine. We have identified more than 5,000 accommodations with a single room and bathroom to be used as quarantine facilities," said the District Collector while speaking to the media.

"They would be kept in quarantine for a period of 14 days. We are also planning to do a COVID-19 swab test after seven days. People belonging to our district would be quarantined in our district. Categorisation would be done on the basis of taluks and they would be moved into institutional quarantines based on the taluks." Gopalakrishnan further said that each institutional quarantine centre has a management committee. A police officer, village officer and concerned local authorities would be there for issue management of people at the centres.

"In order to manage the issues locally, we have this committee and they will manage the entire institutional quarantine centres. We also have Institutional Commanders in every taluk who will be managing issues overall," he said. (ANI)