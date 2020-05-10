Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-05-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 11:21 IST
Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

(Eds: recasting overnight story) Visakhapatnam, May 10 (PTI): The styrene vapour leak from the LG Polymers plant at nearby R R Venakatapuram village killed his father and left five-year old Manideep blinded. His mother too fell sick due to the vapour effect and was hospitalised.

The family's plight was such that they did not know about Govinda Raju's death till relatives saw his picutre in the media and came rushing to the hospital on Friday. Govinda Raju, incidentally, worked as a daily wager in the LG plant.

But Manideep could not even take a look at his deceased father as he could not open his eyes. On Saturday, he was taken to the LV Prasad Eye Institute, where specialists attended on him and Manideep could finally open his eyes for a few moments.

"He also suffered a wound on his leg and though he could finally open his eyes, he was unable to walk. We somehow took him out and showed him his father's body before the final rites were completed," Manideep's aunt, who was tending to him in the hospital, said. The child's mother is now recovering in hospital from the breathlessness she suffered due to the vapour leak on Thursday.

Another heart rending tale is that of nine-year-old N Grishma's family. She died in the mishap even as her parents lay sick on hospital beds.

"Grishma died on Thursday itself but we could not break the news to her mother till today. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to us this morning and it was then that we finally told her about the tragedy, a wailing uncle said.

Grishma's brother too suffered the effects of the vapour, but recovered quickly and was sent to his relative's house. Grishma's mother Lakshmi was inconsolable but she accompanied her daughters body to their village Venkatapuram on Saturday.

She jumped over the LG plant gate and made her way to the Director General of Police D G Sawang as he was inspecting the unit and fell at his feet, pleading that the LG management be brought to book immediately. With folded hands, she pleaded that the plant be shut down immediately.

Police tried to console her, but she came out of the factory and poured out her grief. The King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam swarmed with grieving relatives as members of many families were bed-ridden and provided treatment for ailments like shallow breathing, nausea, sore eyes and gastro-intestinal problems.

Over 200 people were still undergoing treatment in the KGH, but their condition was said to be stable. Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister K Kanna Babu, who visited the hospital and spoke to some of the victims, said all the patients were fast recovering.

"As a precautionary measure, we are not allowing the people to return to their villages. They are being provided safe shelter in relief camps in the city," Kanna Babu said.PTI DBV SS RAVINDRANATH SS RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India reliable partner of US, working on at least 3 COVID-19 vaccines: Ambassador Sandhu

The Indian and American pharmaceutical companies are currently working together on at least three possible vaccines to fight the coronavirus, India Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told ANI on Saturday. Sandhu said th...

Rajinikanth warns ruling AIADMK against reopening liquor outlets

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour dreams of coming to power again, apparently in next years Assembly elections. In...

Javed Akhtar calls to end azaan on loudspeakers, says it causes discomfort to others

Azaan is an integral part of the faith, not the gadget, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, asking that the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes discomfort to others. In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wo...

Special train with 1,140 migrants leaves for Jharkhand

A special train carrying 1,140 migrant workers stranded here in the lockdown has left Mangaluru railway station for Jharkhand. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, were present at the railway station on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020