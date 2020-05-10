CM tells officials to prepare comprehensive agriculture policy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive agriculture policy for the state with an aim to make the agriculture sector profitable. Rao said he would be talking to farmers through clusters, farmers groups such as Rythu Bandhu Samithis and agriculture officers through a video conference very soon, an official release issued late on Saturday night said.

Rao, who held a review on the agriculture department, instructed officials concerned to prepare the comprehensive agriculture policy and stressed the need for everything to happen in tune with it. "The government should decide on which crops the farmers should cultivate.

Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions," Rao said. Alternative crops should be identified and suggested to farmers and cultivation done on these lines, he said, adding that the government would make arrangements to ensure farmers get better support price for their produce.

"The Agriculture department should prepare an inventory and record details on the assets, buildings of the department and other such relevant information," he said. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to take the data on the number of tractors, agriculture tools, harvesters and other machines available in the villages and prepare a future plan based on this data.

"Collect proper information from farmers in a format. Very soon I will discuss about the comprehensive agriculture policy through a video conference, Rao said.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, were among those who attended the meeting, the release added..