Migrants at quarantine facility in Muzaffarpur stage protest demanding COVID-19 testing, sanitisation

As many as 160 migrant workers staying at a quarantine facility in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, protested demanding COVID-19 testing and sanitization in the facility, after three people tested positive for the deadly virus. Speaking to ANI, Ravi Ranjan, Mushari Block Division Officer said, "COVID-19 positive patients have been isolated. Senior officers have been informed about their demands".

"Total 107 migrant workers have been put under quarantine. Respective officers have been made aware of the situation and a solution will be found soon. Currently, the situation is under control here," he added. So far, Bihar has reported 591 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)