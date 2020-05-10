Delhi school teacher, husband die of COVID-19

A woman contract teacher of a North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run school and her husband have died after contracting coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. The woman was hospitalised on May 2 and died on May 4. Her COVID-19 test report came positive on May 5. Her husband succumbed to the disease on May 3.

"The teacher had last come to work on April 18. She was supposed to come to work again on April 25 but didn't. The couple has two sons. Their home has been sanitised twice," an NDMC official said. A file requesting compensation for the family is being moved by the civic body, he said.

Meanwhile, a malaria Inspector of Karol Bagh zone has tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to LNJP hospital and after preliminary check-up he was discharged with advice of home-isolation. Nineteen of his contacts have been traced and all have been advised home quarantine since they all are asymptomatic as of now, the official said..