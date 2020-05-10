Proud of cop who performed final rites of Virar man: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Sunday said that he was proud of the policeman,who performed the last rites of a man who died while beingalone at home during the lockdown

"Virar resident Pramod Khare, who was living alone,passed away at his residence. At such a tragic time, oursensitive Police Naik Subhash Shinde carried out all theresponsibilities of his funeral," the minister said in atweet

"I am proud of the #MaharashtraPolice for playingnumerous roles in the time of crisis," Deshmukh added.