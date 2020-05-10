CRPF jawan killed after truck hits his bike in Jammu

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died here after a truck hit the motorcycle he was riding, police said on Sunday. The accident took place near Shakti Nagar late Saturday when the jawan, Constable Arjun Singh, was on his way to a transit camp for duty, they said.

Singh, a resident of Khour area in Jammu, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries, a police official said. The body of the jawan was handed over to his family for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.