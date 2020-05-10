Left Menu
15 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, State tally at 377

Odisha on Sunday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 377, the health department said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Sunday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 377, the health department said. At present, there are 306 COVID active cases in the state and 68 people have been cured and discharged.

So far three persons have succumbed to the infection in the state. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count crossed 60,000 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry.As many as 41,472 cases are active and 2,109 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

