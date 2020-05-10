Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withdraw appointment of Passey as LNJP Hospital Medical Director, Centre tells Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:41 IST
Withdraw appointment of Passey as LNJP Hospital Medical Director, Centre tells Delhi govt

The Centre has directed the Delhi government to withdraw the appointment of Dr JC Passey as the medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital immediately owing to his age. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a clarification on the matter from the Delhi government within 10 days. The letter by the ministry was issued on May 4.

Passey was appointed as the medical director of the Delhi government-run hospital on March 26. He attained the age of 62 years on June 26, 2018.

The Ministry order dated October 9, 2018 specifically mentioned that administrative unit/ministry concerned may ensure that officers having attained the age of 62 years will not be assigned the charge of administrative posts, and they will be retained in non-administrative posts till their retirement/superannuation etc. "In spite of the instructions, Passey has been appointed to an administrative post," the letter said.

The appointment of Dr Passey as Medical Director, LNJP Hospital is "to be withdrawn immediately" and "he be posted to a non-administrative post", it said. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand's COVID-19 count moves to 157

One person was on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 157 in the state, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The positive person is from Hazaribagh.One person from Hazaribagh, Jharkha...

WHO suspends staff activity in Yemen's Houthi-held areas, operations continue

The World Health Organization WHO has suspended staff activity at its hubs in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, a directive seen by Reuters showed, in a move sources said aimed to pressure the group to be more transparent about suspected coronavi...

Ginn Jr. claims he beat Bolt in high school race

Ted Ginn Jr. has been turning heads with his speed throughout his NFL career, and now the veteran wide receiver is doing the same with his recent comments to TMZ. Ginn, 35, told TMZ that he defeated Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt in a rac...

Uttarakhand police, medical teams closely monitor all border check-points

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, all the borders of Uttarakhand with adjoining states are being closely monitored by Uttarakhand police. Several teams of doctors and medical staff have also been deployed for the same, said off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020