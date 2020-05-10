Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Controversial' social media post: Delhi Minority Commission chairman submits laptop to police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:07 IST
'Controversial' social media post: Delhi Minority Commission chairman submits laptop to police

Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Sunday submitted his laptop to a police team probing a case against him for his "controversial" social media post, officials said.  An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the IPC after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said. A notice was sent to Khan on Saturday under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to hand over his device used for making the "controversial" social media post, a senior police officer said.  "I received a Delhi Police notice on Saturday to submit my device used in making Twitter and Facebook posts. I submitted my laptop to the police today. But, I have said in writing that I am doing it under duress, because there is no record of tweet or social media posts in the device itself and it is online only. Also, I don't understand why they wanted my device because I have accepted that I wrote the tweet and still stand by it," Khan told PTI over phone.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Khan's post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated by the cyber cell of the Special Cell.  However, Later, Khan also sought an apology while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission. "I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt," Khan had said in a statement earlier, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had said that his tweet on April 28, thanking Kuwait for taking note of the "persecution" of Indian Muslims, in the context of the northeast Delhi violence, has "pained" some people which was never his intention..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a biggest negative shock to the US economy that anyone has ever seen in their lifetime, a top White House official said on Sunday, asserting that the Trump administration is gradually turning the sit...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 165 on Sunday, against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1,083 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came ...

SAD, AAP, BJP attack Cong govt in Punjab over showdown between ministers, chief secy

Opposition SAD, BJP and AAP targeted the Congress-led dispensation in Punjab on Sunday, saying a constitutional crisis has erupted and Cabinet ministers have lost faith in the government, a day after a showdown between the ministers and the...

Third Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus: club

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber on Sunday revealed a third player at the Premier League club has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising fresh concerns about the attempt to finish the English top-flight season. The unnamed player ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020