Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man jumps quarantine to buy liquor, booked on wife's complaint

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:13 IST
Man jumps quarantine to buy liquor, booked on wife's complaint

A case has been registered against a man in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district after his wife informed the police that he had jumped home quarantine to buy liquor, an official said on Sunday. The junior basic trained (JBT) teacher and his brother had returned from Gujarat to Barsar area last Thursday, and both were kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged after the teacher's wife informed the police that he had gone out by jumping home quarantine for purchasing alcohol, according to the official. The case was registered under various sections of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, the spokesperson said.

The man has now been kept under institutional quarantine and the matter referred to the Education Department for departmental action against him, the official added. PTI CORR DJI HMB.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a biggest negative shock to the US economy that anyone has ever seen in their lifetime, a top White House official said on Sunday, asserting that the Trump administration is gradually turning the sit...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 165 on Sunday, against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1,083 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came ...

SAD, AAP, BJP attack Cong govt in Punjab over showdown between ministers, chief secy

Opposition SAD, BJP and AAP targeted the Congress-led dispensation in Punjab on Sunday, saying a constitutional crisis has erupted and Cabinet ministers have lost faith in the government, a day after a showdown between the ministers and the...

Third Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus: club

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber on Sunday revealed a third player at the Premier League club has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising fresh concerns about the attempt to finish the English top-flight season. The unnamed player ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020