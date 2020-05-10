Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM meets field level agriculture officers on Comprehensive Agriculture Policy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to directly meet the field level agriculture officers to formulate the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to be implemented in the State.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:43 IST
Telangana CM meets field level agriculture officers on Comprehensive Agriculture Policy
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to directly meet the field level agriculture officers to formulate the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to be implemented in the State. According to Telangana CMO, Rao is of the firm opinion that crops in the state should get a good price and farmers should be benefited by this. He decided that all the farmers should not go in for a single crop and incur losses but they should go in for the cultivation of a variety of crops.

The CM discussed with this at length with agriculture experts, scientists and officials. A study was done on what crops, to what extent should be cultivated in the state and what strategy to be followed to sell the crops. As an extension to this, the CM wanted to discuss the matter directly with the District and Mandal Agriculture officers. This meeting will take place very soon. Later, the CM will speak to Agriculture Extension officers in Mandals representatives of Rythu Bandhu Samithies through a videoconference.

The CM said that the government had taken several measures for the development of agriculture sector in the State and through the construction of irrigation projects; the problem of water for irrigation would be solved forever. The CM said the Telangana State was becoming Paddy Bowl, which will provide food to the country. He wanted, agriculture officials, Members of Rythu Bandhu Samithies, Agriculture University, Civil Supplies Corporation should work in coordination and create an awareness among farmers on the Agriculture Policy which would benefit them.

In Telangana state in the days to come, paddy would be cultivated in 90 lakh acres every year. About 2.70 Crore tonnes of Paddy would be cultivated. To mill rice from this amount of Paddy the capacity of rice mills in the state should be increased, the CM suggested. "The Civil Supplies Corporation should play an active role not only in procuring agriculture produce at MSP but also should turn the raw material into an end consumer product. This will enable farmers to get a good price and the consumers get their quality commodities at a reasonable price and this will also put an end to spurious commodities," the CM said. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Model Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said. An FIR was registered against Panedy and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police.She w...

Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said. Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.All his pa...

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside gover...

Pence says he would welcome Trump ex-adviser Flynn's return -Axios

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he would welcome Michael Flynns return to the Trump administration after the U.S. Justice Departments controversial move last week to drop criminal charges against the presidents former national...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020