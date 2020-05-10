1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths reported on Sunday, the state health department said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 23:34 IST
Maharashtra reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths reported on Sunday, the state health department said. The number of positive cases in the state rose to 22,171.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 62,939 cases so far including 19,358 cured cases and 2,109 deaths. (ANI)
