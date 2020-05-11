Left Menu
Rajasthan coronavirus tally at 3814 with 106 new cases, death toll 108

Rajasthan has reported 106 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths linked to the deadly infection on Sunday, according to state's health department.

ANI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 04:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan has reported 106 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths linked to the deadly infection on Sunday, according to state's health department. With this, the coronavirus tally in the state has reached 3,814 and death toll mounted to 108.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

