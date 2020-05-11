7 special flights to reach India on Day 5 of 'Vande Bharat Mission'

A total of 7 special evacuation flights from across the globe will bring home stranded Indians on the fifth day of 'Vande Bharat Mission' on Monday. The special flights include London to Delhi to Bengaluru, San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai and Bahrain to Kozhikode.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission -- its biggest ever repatriation exercise since independence -- to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE, and the UK. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days.