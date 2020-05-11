14 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 391
14 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 391, said the state Health Department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:50 IST
14 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 391, said the state Health Department.
"14 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391," said the Health Department.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Odisha confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, total count surges to 103
3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 103
38 fishermen undertake 5-day voyage to reach Odisha from Chennai
Odisha, Gujarat CM discusses safe return of Odia labourers stranded amid lockdown
More containment zones in Sundargarh, Jajpur as COVID-19 cases in Odisha rise