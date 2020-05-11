Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:12 IST
ITBP escorts over 900 essential supply trucks in Ladakh

Over 900 trucks carrying essential goods and fuel supplies have been escorted by the ITBP from the icy heights of Zojila to Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh over the last three weeks, officials said on Sunday. They said the paramilitary force has deployed a special team of its troops from the north-west frontier to ensure that the convoys move smoothly, backed by its logistical, security and medical support, for the 100 km journey on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

"The force has escorted over 900 supply trucks over the last three weeks from Zojila to Kargil," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been assigned the vital responsibility to escort goods trucks carrying essential supplies and fuel tankers during the ongoing lockdown for residents in far-flung areas of Ladakh, he said.

The convoys moved through Gumri, Meena Marg and Dras via Fotu La pass and Namika La pass in extreme cold climatic conditions with temperatures dipping up to minus 10 degree celsius, another official said. The force ensured that issues like breakdown of the vehicles and supply of eatables and medicines is made to the truck drivers and their helpers, he said.

They were also screened for body temperature and other coronavirus relate symptoms at various checkpoints, the official said. The north-west frontier of the force is headquartered in Leh and it guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in this area as part of its primary task to guard the entire 3,488 km long front. PTI NES  KJ

