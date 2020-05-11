Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 death in Delhi in last 24 hours

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, read the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:16 IST
No COVID-19 death in Delhi in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, read the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday. "No death due to COVID-19 reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at 73," read the bulletin.

"310 persons tested positive in the national capital today; taking the total number of positive cases to 7233," it read. With 60 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovered patients stand at 2,129 and the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is 5,031 cases.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Sterlite Tech to go slow on Rs 300 cr expansion of cable manufacturing units

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies has said it will go slow on the proposed Rs 300 crore expansion of cable manufacturing units in India and Italy, following global coronavirus pandemic. The expansion, which was slated to...

BA-owner IAG not in a position where it needs UK bailout - CEO

British Airways owner IAG is not in a position where it has to ask for a specific bailout from the government to see it through the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.Britains government has said stricken airlines shou...

South Korea scrambles to contain nightclub coronavirus outbreak

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul.South Korea has been lau...

Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Burundis domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africas last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed. While...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020