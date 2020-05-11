Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train.

Movement of passengers to & fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. There would be a compulsory medical screening of all passengers. Only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to board the train. During the travel and at the railway stations, Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and social distancing.

All passengers would be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at the station and in coaches. Further, it would be ensured that all passengers wear face covers/ masks at entry and during travel. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers would have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.

Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MOR), in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and MHA.

