Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

During the travel and at the railway stations, Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and social distancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:17 IST
Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket
All passengers would be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at the station and in coaches. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train.

Movement of passengers to & fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. There would be a compulsory medical screening of all passengers. Only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to board the train. During the travel and at the railway stations, Strict adherence to Health/hygiene protocols and social distancing.

All passengers would be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at the station and in coaches. Further, it would be ensured that all passengers wear face covers/ masks at entry and during travel. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers would have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.

Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MOR), in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and MHA.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors' body requests Union health min to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients

A representative body of medical practitioners in government service of West Bengal has urged Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to reconsider the revised policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients prepared in consultation with th...

COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency

Ahmedabad, the second-worst affected city by COVID-19, has decided to go fully digital for all purchases, including home delivery orders, to prevent possible spread of the infection through currency notes. As part of the preparatory strateg...

UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official

The United Arab Emirates UAE is not currently planning to raise its value-added tax VAT rate of 5, the finance ministry said on Monday after Saudi Arabia announced it was tripling its rate.Saudi Arabia earlier on Monday said that from July ...

Ex-servicemen join volunteers in reaching rations to tribals, stranded truckers

Lt Commander Satya retd. Indian Navy trekked for 14 hours in the toughest terrains of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu in April to take essential commodities to 230 families of a tribal community. He is not a lone fighter who is braving all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020