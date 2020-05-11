Left Menu
53 new COVID-19 cases in UP take state tally to 3,520

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 53 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state's overall tally to 3,520. "In UP, 3,520 cases have been reported so far from 72 districts. Of the total 3,520, 1,655 have been treated and discharged. While 79 deaths have been reported so far from due to coronavirus. The total number of active cases are 1,786," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. He said there are 53,459 isolation and 21,569 quarantine beds and number of ventilator beds are 1,260. Those who have tested positive include 8.1 per cent from 60 plus age group, 25.5 per cent between 40-60 years, 48.7 per cent between 20 and 40 years and 17.7 per cent are below the age of 20, he said. Among the total patients 21.5 per cent are women, he said, adding that the state government was effectively using Aarogya Setu app and also making calls to alert people.

"Of the total 2,058 calls made to Aarogya Setu users, 9 have been found positive till now and are being treated," he said. Of the total deaths in the state, the maximum have been reported from Agra (24), followed by Meerut (13), Moradabad (7), Kanpur Nagar (6), Firozabad and Mathura (4 each), and Aligarh (3).

