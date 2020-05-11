Combating COVID-19: Karnataka Medical Education Minister discusses measures with Kerala Health Minister
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar today held a video conference with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja to discuss measures to tackle COVID-19.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:15 IST
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar today held a video conference with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja to discuss measures to tackle COVID-19. The ministers discussed in detail the protocols for testing, quarantine and treatment for COVID-19 that are being followed by both the states.
The Karnataka Health Department on Monday said that 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 858. "31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery," the Health Department added.
Kerala, on the other hand, has tackled the coronavirus crisis better than most other states of the country. There are only 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the state while 489 people have recovered. The death toll in the state is 4, according to the data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 251
Andhra: Vizianagaram district admn sets up mobile lab to conduct COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 lockdown: On first day of Ramzan, people offer prayers at home in Hyderabad
Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'