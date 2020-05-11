Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department recruits 1 809 workers to assist COVID-hit communities

The allocation of additional social workers is as follows: Eastern Cape 171, Free State 92, Gauteng 676, KwaZulu-Natal 266, Limpopo 116, Mpumalanga 128, Northern Cape 33, North West 31, Western Cape 246.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:44 IST
Department recruits 1 809 workers to assist COVID-hit communities
To support the distribution of food to vulnerable people, the National Development Agency (NDA), has recruited and placed 580 volunteers.  Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Social Development Department is boosting its capacity to assist families and communities affected by COVID-19 with the recruitment of 1 809 social workers.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu made this announcement during a virtual briefing on Monday.

"As COVID-19 continues in this regard, we are recruiting an additional 1 809 social workers to reinforce the current workforce and to provide a range of social work services, including timely psychosocial interventions to support affected individuals and families," said the Minister.

The allocation of additional social workers is as follows: Eastern Cape 171, Free State 92, Gauteng 676, KwaZulu-Natal 266, Limpopo 116, Mpumalanga 128, Northern Cape 33, North West 31, Western Cape 246.

These social workers will be employed for a period of three months, with priority given to social work graduates who registered on the department's database of qualified unemployed social work graduates developed in 2019.

A further 1 210 unemployed social work graduates will be given a one- year internship opportunity in a joint venture between with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), the South Africa Council for Social Service Practitioners, the Department of Social Development (DSD) and Wits Consortium.

Food distribution

To support the distribution of food to vulnerable people, the National Development Agency (NDA), has recruited and placed 580 volunteers.

In addition, 620 new volunteers will be added to increase the number of volunteers of the NDA, bringing the total number of volunteers to 1200.

The volunteers will assist the department with food distribution, COVID-19 education and prevention, and verification of applicants for the Relief of Distress Grant.

To date, volunteers have distributed over 100 000 brochures on health and education.

Grants

With various services suspended during lockdown level 5, the DSD suspended temporary disability grants to curb the spread of COVID-19. These will now be reinstated and paid until the end of October.

The same applies to the care dependency and foster child grants that are due to lapse during the lockdown period. The payment of these reinstated grants will take place before the end of May.

"We have published regulations which give effect to the extension of temporary disability grants from the date they were suspended until the end of October this year," said the Minister.

Movement of children

In the original plan by the department, only parents with relevant documentation signed off by the courts or empowered officials were allowed to move children between parent's homes.

However, given the nature of co-parenting in South Africa's context where many families do not approach the court but rely on mutual agreements, the department amended regulations to allow parents without formal documentation to move children between co-holders of parental responsibility.

Under the new regulations, the movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibility who reside in different municipalities, or provinces are allowed provided the parent has a court order, parental responsibility and rights agreement of parenting registered with a family advocate or a permit issued by a magistrate.

"We developed this form on the basis that we realised that some of them will not be able to move if they don't have the above documents," said the Minister.

To obtain this permit, parents must furnish a magistrate with a birth certificate or certified copy to prove a legitimate relationship between the co-holders of the parental responsibility and written reasons on why the movement of the child is necessary.

"We have specifically made these amendments to allow any child who was not at the residence of the primary caregiver prior to the announcement of the lockdown to return to the caregiver. However, I must point out that this will be done in a once off basis which has already happened," said Zulu.

The Minister appealed to parents who share joint custody to be reasonable and act in good faith and prioritise the health and safety of their children.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Man held for burning alive parents, siblings in Pakistan

Police in Pakistans Punjab province has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him. The incident occurred in Daska city, some 10...

Sino-India border clashes: China says its troops committed to uphold peace

China on Monday reacted guardedly to the recent clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers, saying its troops remained committed to uphold peace and tranquillity at the border areas. Answering questions on the clashes near Naku La Pass...

Defence Ministry ready to deal with visible, invisible enemies of India: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said his ministry is committed to destroying all the enemies of the nation including those visible on the borders or invisible ones like the coronavirus. Speaking at an online conference organised to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020