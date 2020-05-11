Train services shall be partially restored from 12 May in graded manner

Ministry of Railways (MoR) in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has decided that train services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. Fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) shall be operated as per the details mentioned in the annexure.

These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting stranded persons, which are under operation w.e.f. 1st May 2020.

Other regular Passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.

These special trains which have been started presently will have only Air-conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. The fare structure for the 'Special Trains' shall be as applicable for the regular timetabled Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges).

Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through 'agents', (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of a maximum of 7 days.

Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Booking of RAC/Waiting list ticket and onboard booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No Unreserved tickets (UTS) shall be permitted.

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during the time of booking ticket.

Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

Passengers travelling by these special services will observe the following precautions :

(a) Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.

(b) All passengers shall be wearing face covers/masks at the entry and during travel.

(c) The passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

(d) Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.

(e) On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24hrs before the scheduled departure of the train. No cancellation permitted less than 24 hrs before the departure of the train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of the fare.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted. Passengers are advised to travel light.

As per MHA guidelines, the movement of the passenger(s), as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the Railway Station, shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

