Curfew in Telangana's Bhainsa town following group clash

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:10 IST
Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI)Curfew was imposed in the communally sensitiveBhainsatown of Nirmal districtand as many as 25 persons were arrested after members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday. According to police, trouble broke outon Sunday midnightwhen a person, allegedly in inebriated state,entered a place of worship and created "nuisance" following which members of two groups gathered andstarted arguing.

Though police dispersed them, the two groups hurled stones at each other. During the clashes one person was injured and window-panes of an auto-rickshaw, one car were damaged while one motorcycle was burnt even though police termed the incident as a stray one.

As tension mounted in the town, additional police personnel were rushed and senior police officials reviewed the situation even as authoritiesimposed curfew for 24 hours. One person was injured in the stone pelting.Four cases were registeredand so far 25 people have been arrested," Nirmal DistrictSuperintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju told PTI.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people was promulgated to control the situation, he said. Pickets have been set up and patrolling was being done, the SP said, adding the situation was under control.

Violence rockedBhainsatown in January this year after communal clashes left 19 people including eight police officialsinjuredn. A total of 14 houses were damaged in arson and as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt and one three-wheeler and one car partially burnt. Police had then registered 13 cases and arrested 61 people from both the communities in connection with the clashes.PTI VVKGDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

