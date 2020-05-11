Left Menu
Don't allow train, air services in TN till May 31: CM to PM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:13 IST
Citing increasing COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday came out against resumption of passenger train services in the state till May 31. Participating in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers, he also urged the former not to allow regular air services till the month end in the state, where the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 7,000 mark, an official release said here.

"We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend,dont permit train service up to 31.5.2020, in my state," Palaniswami told Modi. "I request you not to begin regular air services till 31.5.2020," the release quoted the Chief Minister as having further said.

Modi chaired the fresh round of consultation with CMs on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end. The railways has announced resumption of a limited number of passenger services after an almost a 50-day hiatus since the national lockdown came into force in March. As many as 15 trains are to run from Tuesday on the Rajdhani route from Delhi to all the major cities, including Chennai, in the country.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steay spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past several days after the wholesale Koyambedu vegetable market emerged as a major hotspot..

