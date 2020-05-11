Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, total active cases at 27

A total of seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:59 IST
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, total active cases at 27
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. . Image Credit: ANI

A total of seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Among the positive cases reported, four people have returned from Maharashtra while two have arrived from Kuwait and Chennai respectively.

Of the seven cases reported today, four people are from Kasargod district and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. "A total of 489 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far," said the minister.

Till Sunday, 1,307 people had returned from overseas. Of these, 650 are under observation at home, 641 are at COVID care centres and 16 in hospitals. Of these, 229 are pregnant. A total of 27,986 people are under observation in various districts of the state.

Of these, 27,545 are under home quarantine and 441 in hospitals. Today 157 people were admitted to the hospital. So far, a sample of 37,858 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection.

Nenmeni in Wayanad district has been added as a hotspot taking the total hot spots to 34. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur MCD sa...

Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

For Yograj Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who travelled in a special train from Morbi in Gujarat on Monday, the sense of security matters the most at this moment amidst the COVID-19 crises, but he also knows well that his life would ne...

Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdoms budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.The announcement by the kingdo...

INTERVIEW-Wizz Air tells UK: we need more detail on quarantine

Wizz Air needs more details on British plans to quarantine travellers before it can assess its impact after seeing strong demand for the routes it has started operating, its chief executive told Reuters. Jozsef Varadi, the chief executive o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020