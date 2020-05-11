7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, total active cases at 27

A total of seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Among the positive cases reported, four people have returned from Maharashtra while two have arrived from Kuwait and Chennai respectively.

Of the seven cases reported today, four people are from Kasargod district and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. "A total of 489 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far," said the minister.

Till Sunday, 1,307 people had returned from overseas. Of these, 650 are under observation at home, 641 are at COVID care centres and 16 in hospitals. Of these, 229 are pregnant. A total of 27,986 people are under observation in various districts of the state.

Of these, 27,545 are under home quarantine and 441 in hospitals. Today 157 people were admitted to the hospital. So far, a sample of 37,858 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection.

Nenmeni in Wayanad district has been added as a hotspot taking the total hot spots to 34. (ANI)