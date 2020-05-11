Abducted girl rescued, accused held in J-K's Ramban

Abducted girl rescued, accused held in J-K's RambanPTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:16 IST
A differently-abled girl, who was allegedly abducted by a man two days ago, was rescued from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said. Bablu, a resident of Thore village of Batote, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police official said.
He said police acted swiftly after the girl's father lodged a complaint at Batote Police Station stating that she had gone to a tailor shop on Friday morning but did not return to her home. In his complaint, he accused Bablu of abducting his daughter, following which a case was registered and investigation started, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Haseeb Ur Rehman formed a team that raided areas of Batote, Patnitop, and Chennai. The girl was rescued from Chenani area of the district, the official said. The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he said, adding the case is being investigated further.
