Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting corona blessings: Over 5 L drug addicts treated, 86 k new patients seek help

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:17 IST
Counting corona blessings: Over 5 L drug addicts treated, 86 k new patients seek help
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a positive fallout of the coronavirus-led lockdown, Punjab has achieved a "major success" against the malady of drug abuse with over 86,000 addicts registering themselves for treatment amid the nearly total curb on narcotics peddling, a senior official said on Monday. A total of 86,371 new patients registered themselves for treatment at 198 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics, including private ones across the state, he said, adding a total of 5,00,552 patients have been treated in OOAT clinics and de-addiction centres till May 6, 2020, he said Special Task Force chief-cum-ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu said OOAT clinic program is a "complete success and one of the most prominent efforts in de-addiction treatment across the world". He added that due to the improved registration at OOAT clinics, the duration of take-home medication was increased to 21 days which gave major relief to patients as well as clinics' staffers. "The OOAT model provides for medication-counseling-peer support services in an outpatient clinic," said Sidhu, in a statement.

The STF chief added that the Drug Abuse Prevention Officers program, launched by the Punjab Government, supervises community activities for preventing drug abuse in their neighborhood and to link drug users with de-addiction centers. Approximately, 5.43 lakh DAPOs have already been registered out of which 88,710 are officials and 4,54,332 are private citizens, he added. Sidhu said the STF has designed 'Comprehensive Action against Drug Abuse (CADA)' strategy which is based on Enforcement-De-addiction-Prevention (EDP) approach. Elaborating upon the strategy, he added that it is a 360-degree approach to controlling the drug abuse in the state and seeks to synergize the efforts of all government departments with active participation of all sections of the society to control the drug menace.

He said a total of 14,90,516 persons have been made aware of ill-effects of the drug abuse. Besides, 2,05,619 drug abuse victims have been contacted out of which 98,278 have been sent to de-addiction or OOAT centers so far, he said. The STF chief further said that a "Buddy Programme" initiated by the force is aimed at protecting school children and college and university students and youths from drug abuse.

Under this initiative, approximately 15,976 educational institutions have been covered so far in which 37,36,718 students took active participation. Apart from this, 12,124 nodal officers, 1,27,146 "senior buddies" and 7,48,926 "buddy groups| have also been appointed or formed," he said. In addition to this, 37,24,090 students formed into buddy groups and 6,28,606 programs/activities have conducted so far, he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Denmarks top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reop...

Maha couple found dead, kin says couldn't help due to lockdown

The bodies of a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were found on Friday after a foul smell started emanating from their house in Shastri Nagar area of Solapur district in Maharashtra, officials said. An official identified the two as ...

Hanwha Life Esports sign top laner DuDu

Hanwha Life Esports signed top laner Donju DuDu Lee as the LCK team continued its roster changes ahead of the Summer Split. The team parted ways with Myung-gu Tempt Kang and Tae-gwon Zenit Jeon last week after finishing eighth during the Sp...

WRAPUP 2-Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second wave

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, after Germany reported that the disease was again spreading faster just days after the first tentative steps there to ease a lockdown. News that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020